President Donald Trump to announce additional tariffs to reshape the economy

The Brief President Donald Trump is calling April 2 "Liberation Day." Trump is set to announce a number of reciprocal tariffs at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. There are no clear details about the tariff announcement, but it is being described as an initiative to boost and reshape the U.S. economy.



President Donald Trump is set to announce a number of new tariffs to help reshape the U.S. economy on Wednesday, which he has called "Liberation Day."

What we know:

Trump mentioned that "reciprocal tariffs" are a form of punishment for other countries for what he has said are years of unfair trade practices.

The Associated Press reports, based on the majority of economists’ assessments, this move could potentially plunge the economy into a downturn and mangle decades-old alliances.

"April 2, 2025, will go down as one of the most important days in modern American history," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at Tuesday’s briefing while adding that the new tariffs will take effect immediately.

"They’re not going to be wrong," Leavitt said. "It is going to work. And the president has a brilliant team of advisers who have been studying these issues for decades. And we are focused on restoring the golden age of America and making America a manufacturing superpower."

What's next:

White House Press Secretary Karoline Levitt said Trump’s tariff policy was successful in his first term and the word to Americans is to expect the same result this time around.

The big tariff announcement is expected at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

What we don't know:

There’s a lot of uncertainty, since the details on Trump's tariffs have been extremely limited. The impact of this tariff policy and the amount remains unknown.

Local perspective:

This is a developing story that will be updated. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates and more information.