President Biden addresses nation after 18 students, 1 teacher killed in Texas school shooting

President Biden is addressing the nation Tuesday night after the horrific shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Authorities say 18 children and one teacher were killed after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School. An additional 13 children were transported to the hospital Tuesday morning.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The deceased students are said to be 2nd, 3rd, and 4th graders, approximately 7, 8 and 9-year-olds

The shooter is believed to be 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. He was reportedly a student at a local high school. He is said to have acted alone in the shooting, and his relationship to the elementary school was not immediately disclosed.

Advertisement

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said President Biden has spoken with Texas Governor Greg Abbott to offer any and all assistance he needs in the wake of the shooting in Uvalde.

