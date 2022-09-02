Potomac Au Pair reported missing after not arriving for flight at Dulles Airport, police say

article

Police in Montgomery County are asking for help finding a missing Au Pair who was last seen leaving her employer's home in Potomac.

Montgomery County Police say 26-year-old Fanisa Mthembi was last seen the morning of Friday, August 26.

According to police, Mthembi ordered a rideshare to the airport on that day, but loved ones later reported she never arrived for her flight leaving out of Dulles International Airport.

Police say Mthembi was leaving the area to go do another Au Pair assignment in Texas.

Mthembi is an Au Pair who worked for a family in Potomac. An Au Pair is a foreign person who cares for children and does domestic work for a family in return for room and board and the opportunity to gain cultural experience or schooling.

Police said Mthembi was wearing a white tunic top, blue jeans, carrying a large white purse and two large pink suitcases when she was last seen.

Anyone with information regarding the Mthembi's whereabouts is asked to call 240-773-6710 or 301-279-8000.