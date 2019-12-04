Postal inspector involved in Lovettsville post office parking lot shooting: Sheriff’s office

article

The Loudoun County sheriff’s office says a postal inspector shot a postal employee in the parking lot of the Lovettsville post office on Wednesday morning.

They say the victim – an adult male postal employee – was taken to a local hospital.

The victim has not been identified.

They say the victim’s injuries are not life threatening.

The sheriff’s office has not taken the alleged gunman into custody.

According to the sheriff’s office, a person who they described as a “subject involved in the shooting” remained on the scene.



