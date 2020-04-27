Portal for Maryland unemployment claims is back online

Maryland’s new online portal for unemployment claims is back online after the state took it down to correct problems with the site.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the port returned to functionality late Sunday.

The Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation said in a statement that a team of professionals worked quickly to resolve the portal, which is called BEACON.

The department wrote on its website early Sunday night that BEACON was back online but working at slower speeds. It added that “our vendor cannot guarantee that additional technical difficulties will not arise.”

The app is designed to help the skyrocketing number of Marylanders who are out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The app crashed upon its launch Friday after it was overwhelmed by people filing claims.