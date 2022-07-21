Police: Woman shoots husband at Mandarin Oriental Hotel in DC

One man has been hospitalized after a shooting took place at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in D.C.

D.C. police said they arrested one woman and recovered two handguns at the scene of the crime.

The suspect has been identified by police as 50-year-old Shanteari Weems of Randallstown, MD.

The call, police said, came in at 7:40 p.m. for a person in crisis. By then, the suspect had already barricaded herself inside one of the rooms.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. His condition has not been disclosed.

According to court documents, Weems shot her husband inside one of the hotel rooms. She told detectives she owns a daycare in Baltimore and was recently told by parents that her husband was allegedly molesting children.

Weems has been charged with assault with intent to kill. She is being held without bond. Her next hearing is scheduled for Monday.