Police: Suspect wanted after stealing 2 French bulldogs, attempting to steal another dog in Southwest DC

DC police are searching for multiple suspects after two French bulldogs were stolen from their owner and another dog was almost stolen in what detectives believe were connected incidents in Southwest D.C.

The first attack occurred just before 10:30 a.m. on July 3. Police say they were called to the intersection at 7th and Maine Ave., SW, for a report of an attempted robbery.

Upon arrival, a victim told police she was walking her dog in the 400 Block of M St SW when a suspect approached her and asked if he could pet the dog.

She allowed the man to pet her dog but began to feel uncomfortable with the man and tried to walk away.

As she reached the 700 block of Maine Ave SW, she said the suspect came from behind her and grabbed her dog's leash. They tussled for control of the leash, at which point witnesses started to yell at the suspect. He then let go of the leash and fled in the 800 block of 7th St SW.

The suspect was described as a Black male between the ages of 14 and 17, about 5'10-5'11. He was wearing a black ski mask, dark-colored shirt and shorts and

sneakers.

The suspect and escape car were both caught on camera.

In the next incident, the victim told police he was walking his two dogs on V St SW when a car came up and stopped at the corner. Three people get out of the car and came up to him.

He says they made small talk about the dogs for some time, then one of the suspects demanded that the victim "give up the dogs."

When he refused, the suspect attacked him, causing the man to fall to the ground. The suspect then pulled out what appeared to be a dark-colored handgun and told the victim "I'll f***ing kill you."

The suspect then took the first dog off of the leash and then took the second dog as well – which had no leash – before getting back into the car and fleeing.

The male dog named Uno is 1 ½ years old and the female dog named Cartier is five months old.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the dogs and/or the suspects is asked to contact police at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's

tip line at 50411.

Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction.