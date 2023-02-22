Police shoot man outside Tysons Corner Center
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Fairfax County police shot a man Wednesday night outside Tysons Corner Center.
The police department said the man was shot in his upper body and was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The shooting, according to authorities, took place along Fashion Boulevard — near Bloomingdale's. No officers were injured.
Police are asking evening commuters to avoid the area as the investigation continues.
