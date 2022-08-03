Police shoot man during arrest near Home Depot in Falls Church

A man was shot by an officer during an arrest Tuesday night, according to Fairfax County police.

Police said that the officer-involved shooting occurred after detectives were conducting an investigation near Arlington Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive.

The suspect, police reported, was shot and struck by a single bullet as officers attempted to arrest him in a vehicle. The man was taken to a local hospital for injuries considered non-life-threatening.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.