Police shoot man during arrest near Home Depot in Falls Church

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:54AM
Falls Church
FOX 5 DC

FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A man was shot by an officer during an arrest Tuesday night, according to Fairfax County police. 

Police said that the officer-involved shooting occurred after detectives were conducting an investigation near Arlington Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive. 

The suspect, police reported, was shot and struck by a single bullet as officers attempted to arrest him in a vehicle. The man was taken to a local hospital for injuries considered non-life-threatening. 

No officers were injured during the shooting. 

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.