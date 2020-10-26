Police seeking person of interest after officer shot in Alexandria; suspect found dead, authorities say

A suspect is dead after authorities in Alexandria say an officer was shot early Monday morning while responding to a robbery.

Alexandria Police officials say the shooting happened during a foot pursuit in the 600 block of 1st Street around 5 a.m.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials advised residents in some parts of the area to stay indoors with doors and windows locked while they searched for the suspect who was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m.

Virginia State Police is currently seeking the public's help with locating Mitchell David Thompson, 26, of Alexandria, Va., as a person of interest in connection with the shootings.

Police say Thompson is a white male with brown eyes and hair and stands at 6'8 in height.

If you have any information, contact the Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026 or email us at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

