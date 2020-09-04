Police searching for stolen vehicle with 2 kids inside in Anne Arundel County

Officers in Anne Arundel County are currently looking for a stolen vehicle with two children inside that was last seen Friday in Pasadena.

Police say the vehicle they are searching for is a silver Nissan Altima with Maryland tags that read: 2EC2914

The vehicle reportedly has tinted windows and damage to the driver side door.

Police say the vehicle was taken from an Exxon gas station located in 8100 block of Ritchie Highway in Pasadena at around 9 p.m.

The children inside the vehicle are a 2-year-old boy and a 6-month-old boy, according to police. The suspect is described as a white male with a long sleeve plaid shirt and long pants.

Police tell FOX 5 the children's mom was pumping gas when the suspect drove off with her car.

