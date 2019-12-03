Police searching for missing teen with special needs in Frederick, Maryland

article

Police in Frederick are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 17-year-old boy with special needs.

Christopher Chase was last seen in the 1400 block of Key Parkway on Tuesday at around 3:12 p.m.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Police say Christopher could be in the downtown Frederick area near Baker Park or Staley Park.

Christopher is 5'6" tall and around 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants, an Army fatigue hooded sweatshirt, brown Nike shoes, and a purple ravens scarf.

If you have information on Christopher's whereabouts, contact police at 911.