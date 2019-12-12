Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl in Manassas

article

Police in Prince William County are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl from Manassas.

Michelle Jazmine Linares was last seen by family members at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 7400 block of Barbados Lane.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Police say Michelle was reported missing by family members Thursday afternoon after it was confirmed she was in school, but did not return home.

Michelle is described as 4'11" tall and around 85 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black jacket. It is unknown what color shirt she is wearing.

If you have information on Michelle's whereabouts, contact police at 703-792-6500.