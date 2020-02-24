Police searching for missing 11-year-old boy in DC

article

Police in D.C. are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old boy.

Excequiel Guzman was last seen in the 1400 block of Belmont Street in Northwest on Monday at around 4:40 p.m.

Excequiel is described as a Hispanic male, who is 5'2" tall and weighs around 110 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have information on Excequiel's whereabouts, contact police at 202-727-9099 or 202-576-6768.