Police searching for missing 11-year-old boy in DC
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Police in D.C. are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old boy.
Excequiel Guzman was last seen in the 1400 block of Belmont Street in Northwest on Monday at around 4:40 p.m.
Excequiel is described as a Hispanic male, who is 5'2" tall and weighs around 110 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
If you have information on Excequiel's whereabouts, contact police at 202-727-9099 or 202-576-6768.