Police searching for critically missing 80-year-old man in Frederick

Police in Frederick County are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 80-year-old man.

Louis Paul Scott was last seen walking on Route 26 near Deerbought at around 6 p.m.

Scott was wearing khaki pants, a leather jacket and white tennis shoes when he was last seen.

If you have information on Scott's whereabouts, call 911 immediately.