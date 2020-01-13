Expand / Collapse search

Police searching for critically missing 80-year-old man in Frederick

Louis Paul Scott ( Frederick Police Departmeny )

FREDERICK, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Police in Frederick County are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 80-year-old man. 

Louis Paul Scott was last seen walking on Route 26 near Deerbought at around 6 p.m. 

Scott was wearing khaki pants, a leather jacket and white tennis shoes when he was last seen. 

If you have information on Scott's whereabouts, call 911 immediately. 