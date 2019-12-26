Police release surveillance footage in deadly shooting at Manassas Denny’s

Prince William County police have released the identity of a man who was killed when two gunmen opened fire during a robbery at a Manassas Denny’s early Thursday morning.

They say Yusuf Ozgur, 56, of Manassas died at a local hospital after the double shooting.

FOX 5's Tisha Lewis reports Ozgur was a DoorDash delivery driver who was at the restaurant at the time of the shooting to pick up a to-go order. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

The second victim has not been named, but police described him as a 34-year-old Rixeyville man.

Investigators say the shooters and the victims did not know each other.

Prince William County police responded to the scene on Sudley Road around 2:25 a.m.

On Thursday afternoon, police released surveillance footage of the incident. Watch below:

They say the two suspects entered the restaurant and ordered customers and employees to hand over their belongings.

Investigators say the robbers ran from the scene after the shootings.

When police arrived, they were able to provide first aid. A K-9 unit was sent to the scene, but they couldn’t locate the suspects.

Witnesses described the suspects as two black males in their late teens or early 20s. They were also described as standing between 5-feet-10 and 6 feet tall. Both reportedly weighed about 180 pounds.

During the incident, they were wearing black or dark-colored clothing.

DoorDash released a statement following the deadly shooting:

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Yusuf Ozgur, a Manassas-area Dasher. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones, and we are reaching out to his family to offer our full support during this difficult time. We are in contact with law enforcement and cooperating with their investigation of this horrific crime."

If you have any information that might help police in their investigation, call (703) 792-7000. Authorities are offering an award of up to $10,000 for information.