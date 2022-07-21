Police: Man shot, woman arrested at Mandarin Oriental Hotel in DC

One man has been hospitalized after a shooting took place at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in D.C.

D.C. police said they arrested one woman and recovered two handguns at the scene of the crime.

The call, police said, came in at 7:40 p.m. for a person in crisis. By then, the suspect had already barricaded herself inside one of the rooms.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. His condition has not been disclosed.

Officers are still in the area investigating the incident.