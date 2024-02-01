Police-involved shooting under investigation in Suitland

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Prince George’s County.

Police are on scene in the 5100 block of Suitland Road where the incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. It is a residential area.

The Prince George’s County Police Department has not released details on what led up to the shooting, or the status of any victims at this time.

They say more details will be provided when available. FOX 5 is on scene as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



