Police investigate Gaithersburg shooting involving US Marshals, Montgomery County Sheriffs

Authorities are on the scene investigating a shooting in Gaithersburg, Maryland on Wednesday.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Garth Terrace Wednesday morning.

Investigators have confirmed the shooting to FOX 5, but have not made it clear how many people were shot or fired the shots.

Police also have not confirmed if anyone was killed or injured in the shooting.

Authorities say the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and US Marshals were involved in the incident. Officials have not said if members of either agency were injured during the incident.

Members of the Maryland State Police are also on the scene assisting in the investigation.

Authorities say the office of the Attorney General has also been notified about the incident.

Police have blocked off one lane in each direction of Garth Terrace near Watkins Mill Road as part of the investigation. Officers are on scene helping direct traffic.