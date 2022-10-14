Police injure suspect during shootout in Arlington

A man was taken to the hospital after being shot by police in Arlington Friday evening.

The officer-involved shooting took place in the 2100 block of Shirlington Road.

Arlington police responded to a report of shots fired in the neighborhood. When officers arrived they found an armed suspect.

Police said the man fired shots at them, and they returned fire. The man was shot, but no officers were injured.

Arlington Police Chief Charles Penn has requested the regional critical incident response team to conduct a criminal investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

The department said the man in currently in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.



