Police impersonator who shot 2 people in Northwest remains on the loose

D.C. police are searching for a gunman they say was impersonating a police officer when he shot a man and a boy in Northeast Tuesday.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on Clay Street near 61st St.

Surveillance images provided by police show the man wearing a tactical-style vest with "Police" written on the front and back. He is also displaying a badge.

Police said the two victims were hospitalized with serious injuries.

They said the preliminary investigation shows the suspect was representing himself as an officer to get access to what they describe as a "residential facility."

D.C. police couldn’t clarify what the building is, but it appears it may have been a group home.

Investigators said the suspect had a brief conversation and then pulled out a gun and fired multiple times at the two victims.

He took off in a dark-colored SUV that police also provided a photo of Tuesday.

The suspect is facing charges of assault with intent to kill.

The shooting Tuesday happened one week after an early morning robbery in Southeast where police say the suspects claimed to be FBI agents. No arrests have been made yet in that case either.

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. There’s a reward of up to $10,000.