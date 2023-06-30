Police identify man found shot to death in Southeast DC

A man who was found shot to death in Southeast D.C. has been identified and police are searching for a suspect in the case.

Detectives say at 5:52 p.m. a man was found in the 2200 block of Savannah Street, SE, who had been shot.

DC Fire and EMS responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. His remains were later transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office and the victim was identified as 36-year-old Alonzo Marshall.

No suspects are in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction.



