Police identify garbage collector shot, killed while working in Hyattsville

Authorities have identified the man they say was shot and killed in Hyattsville while working his job with a trash removal company.

Police say 30-year-old Idongesit Udosen of Lanham was shot around 3:40 p.m. Thursday in the 6800 block of Greenvale Parkway.

When officers arrived, they found Udosen in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Udosen was working for Bates Trucking and Trash Removal at the time of the shooting.

Detectives do not believe he was shot randomly. They are investigating a motive and working to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-516-2512. A $25,000 reward is being offered in the case.