Police ID Laurel woman ambushed by gunman while sitting in vehicle in apartment parking lot

Police have identified a Laurel woman they say was shot and killed after being ambushed by a gunman while she sat inside her vehicle in the parking lot of her apartment complex.

Officers say 42-year-old Tjai "TJ" Farmer was in her vehicle around 4:50 a.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex on 14120 West Side Boulevard when investigators say a lone gunman approached and shot her.

Farmer suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Investigators have no suspects or motives at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurel Police Department at 301-498-0092 or submit an anonymous tip to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.

