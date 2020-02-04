Police chase underway through various parts of Houston

Houston police are pursuing a male driver through several parts of Houston Tuesday afternoon.

Police say it all began in the 4900-block of E. Ridgecreek after a call about a suspicious event, or possibly a domestic event.

Initial reports say HPD arrived at the scene and the man, who made threats to family members, drove away in a gray minivan.

The driver has led police through several highways from southwest to southeast Houston and through the busy streets of downtown.

Police at one point were able to surround the vehicle at gunpoint, but the driver was able to get away.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.