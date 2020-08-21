Police activity causing massive delays on Bay Bridge

article

Police activity is causing massive delays on the Bay Bridge on Friday, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.

Officials are cautioning drivers to avoid the Bay Bridge this afternoon.

They declined to specify what prompted the police presence, but noted that westbound traffic is delayed for 10 miles, while eastbound traffic is jammed for five miles.

Officials also indicated there will be no two-way operations on the bridge through this evening.

Officials said the ongoing police activity at the Bay Bridge does not involve a threat to public safety.

They say updates will be available on the traffic authority’s Twitter feed, but you can also call 1-877-BAYSPAN for updates.