Plane skids off icy runway after landing at BWI Airport

Emergency crews are on the scene at BWI Airport where icy conditions may have contributed to a plane skidding off a runway after landing Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 6:18 a.m. after the Spirit plane landed at BWI from Las Vegas. Images from SkyFox show the plane partially in the grassy area near the runway.

No injuries have been reported. Airline personnel are working to move the passengers from the aircraft to the terminal using airport shuttle buses.

The Baltimore and Washington, D.C. region experienced their first major snowfall Wednesday which led to icy conditions across the region Thursday morning.