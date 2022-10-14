Physically abused 2-year-old found unconscious in Southwest DC: police

A 2-year-old from Southwest, D.C. is in the hospital after being physically abused, police say.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the unit block of Atlantic Street for reports of physical abuse allegation shorty before 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Once there, officers discovered a 2-year-old boy who was found outside unconscious and unresponsive.

The young boy was taken to an area hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Police have not identified any suspects in the incident.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should call MPD at 202-727-9099.