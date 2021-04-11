Photographer hoping to find mystery wedding couple after dreamy cherry blossom pics

article

A local photographer is hoping to find a mystery bridal couple after capturing the betrothed by chance last week at the Tidal Basin.

Jeff Boodman tells FOX 5 that he was near the Tidal Basin's cherry blossoms last Friday, April 2 when he saw the couple arrive with their own photographer.

"As I then moved out of the way to let them shoot, I caught one last shot: the couple embracing before their photographer was ready," Boodman tells FOX 5. "After I saw the photo, I turned around to offer it to them, but they were gone."

Boodman is now hoping to find the couple so he can share the photos. If you know the couple or their photographer, feel free to message Boodman directly through his social media.