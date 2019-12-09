Person struck by Metro train at Farragut West, service for 3 lines suspended
WASHINGTON - Train service has been suspended for three lines after a person was struck by a Metro train at Farragut West in D.C. on Monday.
Officials have not indicated what the person’s condition may be.
Officials have confirmed that they are conducting a recovery operation.
Service for the Orange, Silver, and Blue lines between Metro Center and Foggy Bottom will be delayed while crews respond to the scene.
They say buses have been requested to assist people looking for transportation.