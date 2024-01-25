Person of interest sought in Prince George's County double stabbing

The search is on for the person who stabbed two people Thursday evening in Prince George's County.

While the investigation is still in the early stages, detectives from the Prince George's County Police Department have a person of interest. That individual is accused of stabbing a victim in Landover and another in Lanham. The department said both are currently in critical condition.

Detectives released a snapshot from a surveillance video which shows the person they're looking for. They're asking anyone with information to contact them.

Check out the surveillance photo below:

Photo via Prince Geoerge's County Police Department

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.