Pedestrian struck by crane in Silver Spring, crews responding, spokesperson says

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Montgomery County emergency crews are responding after a construction crane struck a pedestrian outside the District Court in Silver Spring on Friday, according to a spokesperson.

At least one person was taken to a local hospital with a traumatic injury in the incident on Apple Avenue off Second Avenue.

Initially, the spokesperson indicated that two people were injured.

