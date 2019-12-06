Pedestrian struck by crane in Silver Spring, crews responding, spokesperson says
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Montgomery County emergency crews are responding after a construction crane struck a pedestrian outside the District Court in Silver Spring on Friday, according to a spokesperson.
At least one person was taken to a local hospital with a traumatic injury in the incident on Apple Avenue off Second Avenue.
Initially, the spokesperson indicated that two people were injured.
