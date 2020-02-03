Pedestrian dies after being struck by train in Rockville, police say

article

A pedestrian is dead following a collision with a MARC train in Rockville on Monday.

The incident happened in the area of the 6000 block of Halpine Road, according to Montgomery County Police.

Bou Ave. will be shut down behind the Target while police investigate.

MARC train service on the Brunswick Line has been restored after being suspended, the Maryland Transit Administration says.