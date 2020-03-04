Peak 2020 cherry blossom bloom dates expected Wednesday, National Park Service says

Spring is just weeks away and the National Park Service is getting ready for one of the seasons most anticipated events – the blooming of the cherry blossoms!

D.C.'s famous cherry trees are the highlight of the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The NPS is expected to announce its initial peak bloom forecast Wednesday. On average, peak bloom is between the last week of March and the first week of April.

On Tuesday, NPS tweeted that 70 percent of the Yoshino cherry trees have reached stage two -- the second of six stages that culminates in peak bloom!

Expect the announcement around 10 a.m.