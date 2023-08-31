1 dead after passenger bus, vehicle collide in Savage

A driver is dead and several passengers were injured after an early morning collision involving a vehicle and a bus in Howard County.

The crash was reported just before 3:30 a.m. along eastbound Route 32 just past Interstate 95 in the Savage area.

Passenger bus, vehicle collide in Savage sending several to the hospital

Police say the driver of the vehicle sustained critical injuries. Several passengers on the bus were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say several lanes and ramps are closed along Route 32 and are expected to remain closed for several hours.