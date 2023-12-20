Over 20 fights break-out at Prince George's County high school

School officials continue to investigate after over 20 fights broke out at Charles Herbert Flowers high school in Prince George's County.

According to officials, over 20 fights broke out between students on Tuesday, December 19 during the day and ended with another school coming to the school property to fight.

In a viral video posted on social media, it appears a large brawl broke out in the hallway of the high school, causing a chaotic scene.

It is unclear at this time if any students suffered injuries from the fights.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.

