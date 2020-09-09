One dead after serious crash in Gaithersburg, officials confirm

Montgomery County police and rescue crews are at the scene of a serious crash in Gaithersburg.

Officials say the crash happened at around 6:37 p.m. on Muddy Branch Rd. at W. Deer Park Rd.

At least three people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to officials. One person involved in the crash has died.

Muddy Branch Rd. is currently closed while officials investigate.