Officials work to restore 911 services amid nationwide outage

Police say officials are working to restore 911 services following an outage that affected several counties nationwide.

Police departments across Minnesota notified the public on social media shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday.

As the outage is being investigated, officials are encouraging residents to contact their departments via the local number if emergency services are needed. Some are also encouraging residents to call the fire department.

For more information on alternative numbers to call, click here. Check with your local police department on social media or via the main office phone line for directions on how to contact officers.

If you are in Minneapolis and need police, fire or emergency medical assistance, please call 612-348-2345.

According to Minnesota Emergency Communication Networks, staff is in contact with CenturyLink to determine the cause of the multi-state 911 outage affecting Minnesota.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 9 for updates.