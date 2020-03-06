Officials: Central Bucks staff and children who came in contact with coronavirus patient test negative

Possible exposure to the coronavirus caused five schools to close in the Central Bucks School District on Friday.

Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki ordered Butler, CB South, Titus, Tohickon and Tamanend closed Friday as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. The decision came after health officials learned that a person from Maryland who tested positive for COVID-19 attended a recent private gathering at a residence in Bucks County.

A small number of people with cold-like symptoms who attended the event tested negative, officials said Friday night.

“We need to remain vigilant during the rest of the weekend. If all goes well, I would hope we can re-open schools on Monday.” Dr. David Damsker, director of the Bucks County Department of Health, said.

Dr. Damsker stressed that the 14-day incubation period will not end until Monday.

Deep cleaning of all Central Bucks School buildings began Friday afternoon immediately following the closing of schools and continue throughout the weekend.

In addition, all buses will be cleaned and disinfected. All buildings and buses will be deep cleaned.

No word on when the schools will reopen.



On the Central Bucks School District's website they posted the following message to alert students, parents and staff members:

"Late last evening CBSD was made aware that individuals within the district were exposed to a confirmed case of Coronavirus. After consulting with local and state health authorities, and out of an abundance of caution, CBSD has decided to close 5 schools today, March 6, 2020. Butler, CB South, Titus, Tohickon and Tamanend will be closed today for students, teachers and staff. Additional information will be posted on CBSD.org."

New Jersey officials sent a memo to schools telling them to have a plan to close suddenly and that homeschooling or teleschooling will count toward mandatory 180 school days a year should a confirmed coronavirus outbreak happen.

New Jersey's state officials identified a fourth presumptive positive coronavirus case on Friday.

