Officer-involved shooting reported in Temple Hills

Prince George's County Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Temple Hills.

Police say the shooting happened on Winston Street at around 8:15 p.m.

Prince George's County Fire confirmed with FOX 5 that one male has been transported to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

St. Barnabas Road is currently closed between Winston St. and Arts Dr.