Officer chasing suspect struck by Metrobus in Northeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON - Breaking news in Northeast, D.C. -- authorities confirm an officer was struck by a Metrobus early Thursday morning.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
The incident was reported between L Street and Bladensburg Road. Officials say the officer was chasing a suspect on foot before being stuck.
The officer suffered significant injuries and was taken to the hospital.
The 900 to the 1300 block of Bladensburg Road is closed.