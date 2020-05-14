Officer chasing suspect struck by Metrobus in Northeast DC, police say

Breaking news in Northeast, D.C. -- authorities confirm an officer was struck by a Metrobus early Thursday morning.

The incident was reported between L Street and Bladensburg Road. Officials say the officer was chasing a suspect on foot before being stuck.

The officer suffered significant injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The 900 to the 1300 block of Bladensburg Road is closed.