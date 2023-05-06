Oakland A's announcer apologizes after seemingly using racial slur during broadcast

After appearing to utter a racial slur during a live broadcast Friday night, Oakland A's announcer Glen Kuiper has apologized.

Kuiper was in Kansas City calling a game between the Oakland A's and the Kansas City Royals when he seemingly said the n-word during a live broadcast during a pregame segment.

"We had a phenomenal day today," Kuiper said. "[N-word] League Museum and Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque."

Kuiper was apparently referring to Kansas City's Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, which pays tribute to the Black players who played before Major League Baseball ended its policy on segregation.

"A little bit earlier in the show, I said something that didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to," Kuiper said ahead of the sixth inning. "And I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. I just wanted to apologize for that."

Kuiper has called the A's games for the past 18 years.

"The language used by Glen Kuiper during today’s pregame broadcast is unacceptable," the A's Communication Department tweeted. "The Oakland Athletics do not condone such language. We are working to address the situation."