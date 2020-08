article

Police say a Northeast D.C. man broke into the home of his three-year-old daughter before abducting her early Sunday.

Police say 20-year-old Tavonte Washington broke into the home around 12:47 a.m. in the 1300 block of T Street, Southeast before taking 3-year-old McKenzie Washington and fleeing in a white Chevy Suburban.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099.