Several law enforcement officers were hit by gunfire Monday, according to police in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that multiple victims have been transported to hospitals and gunfire continued on the scene in the city.

Authorities did not say exactly how many officers were struck by gunfire amid early report from what police described as a still-active scene Monday afternoon. Many roads in the area were closed for faster ambulance transport. Police urged people to stay away from the area and asked residents to remain inside their homes.

Several officers were hit by gunfire in North Carolina. (Credit: KTVU)

At 2:23 p.m., police confirmed that a SWAT team was on the scene. Police urged residents to stay inside their homes.

"CMPD SWAT team is on scene and continuing to work through the incident," the X post read. "This is still an active scene. Please avoid the area."

The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.