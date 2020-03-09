NJ officials announce 1st COVID-19 death; cases rise to 23

The first New Jersey death in a case of the novel coronavirus was announced Tuesday.

Judith Persichilli, commissioner of the state health department, said the person who died was a 69-year-old Bergen County man with underlying medical conditions. He had a history of health issues, including diabetes, she said.

He had no travel outside of the United States but had traveled to New York, where there are more than 150 cases. It is not yet known where exactly he traveled in New York.

The number of cases in New Jersey increased to 23, up four from Monday’s briefing on COVID-19. Two of the new cases, including the man who died, are in Bergen County and two in Burlington County.

Meanwhile, Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday the state will waive fees for COVID-19 testing for more than 2 million residents on certain health plans.

The waivers apply to residents with health insurance through their jobs with the state and public schools, as well as to those using the state’s social safety net programs.

Murphy also urged the state’s other health carriers covering people who get insurance through their jobs to follow suit. The state’s biggest insurer, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, has already said it would waive costs for medically necessary coronavirus tests.

Late Monday, Murphy declared a state of emergency and a public health emergency, effective immediately, to ramp up New Jersey’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

VIRUS DETAILS

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.

WHAT WE KNOW

Among the newest patients are: an 18-year-old woman in Clifton in Passaic County who began showing symptoms of COVID-19 on March 6. She had close contact with a person who tested positive in New York. She is not hospitalized.

Another patient is a 48-year-old man from Berkeley Heights in Union County. That person is hospitalized at Overlook Medical Center. The person became symptomatic after being in close contact with people who recently traveled to Milan, Italy, however those people tested negative for the virus, Persichilli said.

A separate case is a 27-year-old male from Little Silver in Monmouth County. The patient is not hospitalized. Exposure happened at a conference in Boston late last month.

Another recent case is an 83-year-old man in Hazlet in Monmouth County. Exposure at the time is unknown and the patient is at Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel.

Another COVID-19 patient is a 30-year-old in Teaneck, Bergen County. That person is hospitalized at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck. Exposure at the time is also unknown.

There are 24 other people under investigation, according to the Health Department.

NEW STEPS

Persichilli said the state is beginning to “look into” mitigation steps, including recommending that people telecommute if they can. She also mentioned the possibility of school and daycare closures.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS

Princeton University said it was restricting large gatherings and urging students to take classes online.

Monmouth University, in West Long Branch, announced Monday night that all classes are cancelled for the rest of the week ahead of spring break, which begins Saturday. Officials said on Monmouth’s website that a student contacted health services at the school with flu-like symptoms. That student was taken to Monmouth Medical Center for evaluation. There is no update on that student’s condition.

Rowan University, in Glassboro, is extending spring break another week, through March 27.

There are no positive cases affiliated with any of the three schools.

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.