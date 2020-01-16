Night sky above Arizona town glowed purple due to nearby marijuana farm: report

article

LED-grow lights from a nearby marijuana farm had the night sky over Snowflake, Ariz. glowing beautiful shades of pink and purple.

"This photo taken from Snowflake, AZ early this morning showcased purple glow for miles!" the Navajo County Facebook post on Friday said. "The purple glow is a result of LED grow lights from nearby medical marijuana farm Copperstate Farms and the snow clouds overhead."

MORE NEWS: Florida sky turns purple after Hurricane Dorian

The marijuana is grown in a large greenhouse that formerly grew tomatoes.