NFL Draft: Josh Paschal, Prince George's County native, picked by Lions

It's official: DMV native and Good Counsel grad Josh Paschal is a Detroit Lion.

He found out the good news Friday surrounded by family and friends in Bowie.

First the phone call from the Detroit Lions came in. And then, the moment became official.

Paschal was selected with the 46th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of the University of Kentucky. He told FOX 5 at his draft party that he felt "great" and that being drafted is a "dream come true."

"Surrounded by everyone I love, I went through hell and back. The Lions will get the best of me. They will get everything I've got. I can't wait to get down there," he said.

In college, Paschal was diagnosed with malignant melanoma on his right foot. He underwent several surgeries and did monthly treatments.

Battling the disease, he says, has him even more prepared for the challenges he'll face playing in the NFL.

"I want a long successful career. I want a Super Bowl, I want a gold jacket. I have a lot of work to do," Paschal said.