New Mexico judge allegedly killed in murder-suicide

A Village of Los Ranchos, New Mexico judge was found dead in her home on Friday in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide.

Deputies with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check at a home on Ranchitos Road in Albuquerque after a friend of Eric Pinkerton’s reported a troubling message.

When deputies arrived, the department said on Twitter, they located and confirmed two adults were dead inside the home, one of whom was 63-year-old Pinkerton.

Los Ranchos Municipal Judge Diane Albert, 65, was also deceased along with several animals.

Police said Pinkerton is believed to have shot his wife Albert and several animals before turning the gun on himself.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to questions seeking additional information about the incident.

