New Jersey COVID-19 cases rise to 69, including 1 death

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has climbed to 69, according to state health officials.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday said that the state is preparing for closing schools statewide, though he stopped short of taking that step. He said it’s a matter of when, not if, they close. State Education Commissioner Lamont Repollet said some 354 districts, or roughly half, in the state have closed already.

Murphy also announced that new equipment, including surgical masks and respirators, are expected to arrive from the federal government soon.

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli did not give many details about the new cases.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

A closer look at the latest developments:

CASES

Below is breakdown of presumptive positive cases by county:

– Bergen County: 25

– Middlesex County: 10

– Monmouth County: 8

– Essex County: 7

– Hudson County: 5

– Burlington County: 3

– Morris County: 3

– Camden County: 2

– Passaic County: 2

– Mercer County: 1

– Ocean County: 1

– Somerset County: 1

– Union County: 1

A graphic illustrates the importance of social distancing in order to reduce the number of infected patients during a pandemic. (Edwin J. Torres/Governor’s Office)

NEW EQUIPMENT, OTHER MEASURES

Murphy said the federal Health and Human Services Department notified the state it’s sending 84,000 respirators, 200,000 surgical masks and 35,000 face shields. The state’s hospitals are facing dwindling supplies, according to Persichilli.

Murphy also said state regulators have suspended the ability of utilities to shut off services to residents during the outbreak.

He is also pushing back driver’s license and vehicle registration deadlines by two months.

LEGISLATION PENDING

New Jersey lawmakers have set votes on legislation aimed at helping residents deal with the pandemic, as well as altering their own schedules.

The Democratic-led Assembly canceled committee hearings except for one that will consider the coronavirus legislation. The full Assembly is also planning to vote on the legislation once it emerges from committee. The Democratic-led Senate is holding hearings Monday but said the meetings would be closed to the public.

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Republican leader Jon Bramnick announced bipartisan legislation Thursday that includes measures to permit remote or virtual classroom learning to count toward the 180-day school year requirement.

Other bills are aimed at ensuring that free and reduced lunches continue if schools are closed; requiring insurers to cover COVID-19 testing, setting aside funds for schools to reimburse for the cost of cleaning; and ensuring that no workers are fired as a result of being quarantined.

The announcements came as New Jersey and other states ramp up mitigation efforts, including the closure of schools, to confront the new virus that emerged in China late last year.

ARCHDIOCESE SHUTTERS

Cardinal Joseph Tobin, the archbishop of Newark, said the Roman Catholic Church there is freeing people from the religious obligation to attend Mass until further notice. The archdiocese’s schools will also be closed until March 20, the cardinal said.

Churches will remain open, and Mass will continue to take place, however, he added.

He also said weddings, baptisms and funerals will still take place but urged people to limit the number of people attending.

PUBLIC SCHOOLS

The state Education Department says 207 of the state’s more than 600 school districts have closures. Most are for teacher training, but a handful are because of confirmed or possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Nine schools have had possible exposure to the virus, according to a department tally. Three have had closed because of the exposure to someone who had the virus. One school district closed because a student had tested positive.

FIRST FATALITY

Officials announced the state's first COVID-19 related death on Tuesday. The patient was a 69-year-old Bergen County man with underlying medical conditions.

John Brennan died Tuesday at Hackensack University Medical Center, about a week after he had reported to his primary care doctor with a fever and cough. Brennan, 69, lived in Little Ferry, a New Jersey suburb just north of the Meadowlands sports complex.

Brennan was a longtime fixture in the harness racing industry, and his death has prompted the closure of a track outside New York City.

POSSIBLE EXPOSURE

On Friday night, Burlington County health officials revealed that a patient traveled to multiple locations throughout the county before testing positive for coronavirus disease. They made the announcement so that people who visited the locations can be alert for symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

The patient visited the following locations:

– On March 6, from 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. 1 Republik (formerly Molly McGuire) 26 Ridge Road, North Arlington

– On March 7, from 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Wildflowers Too Restaurant 255 NJ-156, Yardville

– On March 8, from 12:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Springfield Golf Center, 855 Hedding Jacksonville Road, Mount Holly

– On March 8, from 9:30 p.m. – close Chesterfield Inn, 633 Chesterfield Arnerytown Road, Chesterfield

– On March 9, from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. Winners Training Center, White Pine Road, Mount Holly

– On March 9, from 10 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Rite Aid – 546 Sykesville Rd, Wrightstown

– On March 10, from 7:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. Winners Training Center, White Pine Road, Mount Holly

The Associated Press contributed to this report.