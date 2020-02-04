New gaming facility one step closer to opening its doors in Northern Virginia

A new gaming facility is one step closer to opening its doors in Northern Virginia. Technically, it’s not gambling but we’re told it will include slot-like machines and more and it would be the first of its kind in the area.

Rosie’s Gaming Emporium has a few options in the Triangle Plaza. There are several vacancies.

Even so, Rosie’s is one step closer to coming with slot-like machines, off-track betting on thoroughbred horse racing and more.

Voters in Dumfries passing a referendum in November to allow the new gaming facility.

There’s reaction from both sides — supporters say it will bring an economic boost to the area. Critics have concerns about the traffic.

The Colonial Downs Group is behind the gaming facility chain, which currently has locations in Richmond, Hampton, New Kent and Vinton. The future Rosie’s home would be located in a vacant space in Triangle Plaza off the heavily traveled Route 1.

There are renderings of Rosie’s and the Dumfries Town Council will vote Tuesday night to approve or deny a conditional use permit.

If approved, renovations would need to take place before Rosie’s could open at the end of this year.

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports Rosie’s Gaming Emporium could bring 200 jobs to the area, millions of dollars in revenue to the state and hundreds of thousands of dollars to Dumfries.

The gaming center would also reportedly have gift shops, restaurants and live entertainment.

